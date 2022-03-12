SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Medical Center on Saturday presented a check totaling thousands of dollars to local nonprofit Postpartum Support Charleston.

Postpartum Support Charleston was given a $10,000 check from Summerville Medical Center to further support its efforts in providing Lowcountry mothers with free postpartum resources.

These resources include help with mental health, support groups, and more.

Through a partnership with the hospital system, Postpartum Support Charleston’s Beyond Delivery program provides basic necessities and support to new mothers as they leave the hospital with their newborn babies.

100 care packages including diapers, wipes, homemade lasagna, and other essential items are delivered to mothers through the program.

Summerville Medical said the program has helped hundreds of moms so far.