SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Town Council voted to provide $225,000 in federal funds to a nonprofit to help low-income families remain in their homes.

The Summerville Town Council will allocate funds to Operation Home, a nonprofit that provides home repairs and weatherization to low- and moderate-income homeowners to improve energy efficiency at their homes.

Operation Home will start to accept applications on March 21 on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We are pleased to partner with Operation Home to provide these much-needed home improvement and weatherization services for our most vulnerable residents. This program aligns with what we see as one of the goals of the American Rescue Plan Act – responding to the pandemic’s negative impacts on our low- and moderate-income community,” said Mayor Ricky Waring.

Funds will be provided until exhausted.

A phone screening with Operation Home staff is required to be eligible to participate in the program.

Applicants must be homeowners, reside in Summerville, and have a total household income of no more than 300% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines for their families’ size.

Provided services include roof repairs, floor repairs, bathroom modifications, wheelchair ramps, plumbing, and electric work, and HVAC repairs.

Interested residents can contact Operation Home at (843) 212-8936.