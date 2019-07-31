Suspect arrested after reported assault at North Charleston Econolodge

Latest News
Posted: / Updated:

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – North Charleston Police say a man is in custody following a reported assault at the Econolodge on Northside Drive Wednesday morning.

Police say a deputy was flagged down by an assault victim. The victim reported that she was in the hallway of the Econolodge when she was approached by a black male, who exposed himself to her and attempted to grab her. The victim provided a description of the suspect and he was observed fleeing from the hotel.

Officers pursued the suspect and he was apprehended after a foot pursuit and search of the area. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance in this incident and search for the suspect.

The suspect is identified as 22-year-old Quinton Wright of Cedar Grove Drive in unincorporated Dorchester County. Wright is charged with Indecent Exposure and Assault 2nd Degree.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss