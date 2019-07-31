Suspect arrested after reported assault at North Charleston Econolodge

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – North Charleston Police say a man is in custody following a reported assault at the Econolodge on Northside Drive Wednesday morning.

Police say a deputy was flagged down by an assault victim. The victim reported that she was in the hallway of the Econolodge when she was approached by a black male, who exposed himself to her and attempted to grab her. The victim provided a description of the suspect and he was observed fleeing from the hotel.

Officers pursued the suspect and he was apprehended after a foot pursuit and search of the area. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance in this incident and search for the suspect.

The suspect is identified as 22-year-old Quinton Wright of Cedar Grove Drive in unincorporated Dorchester County. Wright is charged with Indecent Exposure and Assault 2nd Degree.