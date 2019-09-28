Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Williamsburg Co. postal worker

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Postal Inspection Service confirms a man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a U.S. postal worker.

Trevor Seward, 22 was arrested Saturday afternoon on a state murder charge. He’s accused of being in connection with the murder of Williamsburg County U.S. postal worker Irene Pressley.

Pressley, 64, was shot and killed while delivering mail on her delivery route in Morrisville, S.C. Monday. Pressley served the U.S. postal service for more than 20 years.

Pressley was laid to rest Saturday at 1 p.m.