Sweet Solidarity: A virtual bake sale for Social Justice

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Over 25 restaurants in Charleston came together for the greater good for social justice and to recognize the importance of black lives. With the help of the the organizing restaurants, Xiao Bao Biscuit, Babas on Cannon, Kwei Fie/Micho and Renzo, a virtual bake sale will take place.

According to Edward Crouse, an organizer and owner of Babas on Cannon ,said it’s a bake sale for a worthy cause—and it’s not the first time they’ve done this.

The comment is always like—this is such a great idea and then that allows people to kind of part of the conversation that they want to talk about. Whatever they think needs to be discussed. And yeah I think it’s a small step but as we’ve yah know learned in the past couple of months, every step matters, every conversation matters. Edward Crouse, Babas on Cannon

In effort to assist the restaurants contributing to the sale and to allow the bakers to only worry about the dishes themselves, hundred of thousands of dollars of ingredients were donated by sponsors. Crouse said directly after he contacted GrowFood, IGF, and Limehouse to see if they would be interested in assisting, they immediately replied back absolutely—no questions asked.

As for where the proceeds from the sale goes, Crouse said it will be heading to two places: Fresh Future Farms and the local Charleston chapter of the ACLU to continue their fight for equality.

We as a restaurant—we can do our part but at the end of the day there’s so many folks out their lives getting good at tracking down the knowledge and skills that they need to effectively kind of make positive change. Edward Crouse, Babas on Cannon

Options for the bake sale include: three box options with pastries from 5-6 restaurants, a Friday night dinner option with items from XBB & Tu, or a Graft gift card.

As for how it works, organizers say you can place your order here, by Friday, July 24th at midnight. You will receive an order confirmation and pick up location on Saturday, July 25th, and by the 26th, you will be able to pickup your boxes from noon to 3 pm. The organizers suggest that you eat your curated box of treats in your car so you don’t have to share them with your kids on Sunday, July 26th at 3:15 pm.

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.