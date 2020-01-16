Swygert’s Landing residents upset over potential power line on their property

JOHN’S ISLAND, SC (WCBD) – People on John’s Island are upset over a potential new development on Johns Island!

Homeowners say they want their voices heard all because of a power lines being put in a little too close to their property.

On January 7th, those living in Swygert’s Landing found out two 115 kilo-volt 75 foot towers are coming into to their property.

Originally the plan was to have it 1000 yards away.

Now those 200 homeowners are now being told that it will be even closer, 100 yards from their homes.

Last night homeowners and Santee Cooper spoke about this route change.

They told neighbors that its to accommodate a number of lots where future homes will soon go.

Homeowners say they wish they were given a heads up about this issue before they bought their homes.

“Now the lands are plotted ready for homes but the people who are purchasing them could make a conscious decision to say I’m going to purchase this land knowing that a power line is going in we were not given that choice,” says Jennifer Swanson, a homeowner.

Santee Cooper told news two that they would regroup and actively try to work with these homeowners to find a solution.