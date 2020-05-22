Tattoo Parlors are taking safety into their own hands

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tattoo shops in South Carolina already have stringent regulations in place pre-COVID-19, from the Department of Heath and Environmental Control, which according to shop owners has made reopening easier.

Glenn Collins, a tattoo artist and owner of Broken Lantern Tattoo, said it’s because of those regulations that they have already been trained in many areas relevant to the pandemic.

First Aid, our blood born pathogens, cross contamination, so on and so forth. The only thing that is different is that this is airborne so this what we’re taking for precautions currently. Glenn Collins, Tattoo Artist and Owner

Collins noted there are addition measures taken for those who enter into their shop, appointment or not. Some of those measures in place are non-contact temperature checks, a requirement for everyone to wear a mask and a straight line into the bathroom to wash their hands.

While they still take walk-ins at the moment, they are booked out for some time. If walk-ins start to crowd the waiting area or create a line outside, Collins said he would consider sending those back to theirs and shooting a text when an artist is available.

As for payment options—Collins said that Cash is still accepted and his staff is ensuring all of the gear, and counter-tops are sterile.

Our counter guy is wiping down everything, between everything. He’s…I don’t know if there’s a word for being overly excessive, but he’s a hypochondriac for that kind of stuff so he’s spraying down all of our pens and all of our clipboards—everything of that nature. Glenn Collins, Tattoo Artist and Owner

Collins asked that if you have made an appointment or are planning on making one to be sure to come alone.

