Teachers surprise students with hats, gloves, and books

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of BCSO

BERKELEY, S.C. (WCBD)- The faculty and staff at J.K. Gourdin Elementary decided to make their annual Secret Santa gift exchange a little different this year.

Instead of purchasing gifts for each other, the school nurse suggested pooling funds and getting gifts for each student.

They were able to give each student a hat, gloves, and two books.

The books were funded by a Title I program, “designed to keep children reading during breaks from school”, according to Brian Troutman, the Digital Communications Specialist for the Berkeley County School District.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES