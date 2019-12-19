Teachers surprise students with hats, gloves, and books

BERKELEY, S.C. (WCBD)- The faculty and staff at J.K. Gourdin Elementary decided to make their annual Secret Santa gift exchange a little different this year.

Instead of purchasing gifts for each other, the school nurse suggested pooling funds and getting gifts for each student.

They were able to give each student a hat, gloves, and two books.

The books were funded by a Title I program, “designed to keep children reading during breaks from school”, according to Brian Troutman, the Digital Communications Specialist for the Berkeley County School District.