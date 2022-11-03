LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured Wednesday in the Ladson area.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the shooting that happened in the Woodside Manor community Wednesday evening.

“The deputies tended to the victim until EMS arrived. He was transported to MUSC with non-life-threatening injuries,” said CCSO spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

Reports from the scene determined the shooting happened behind a Nestwood Street home.

Detectives are working to gather more information and evidence that indicates what caused the shooting and who was involved.

No arrests have been made announced as of Thursday.

