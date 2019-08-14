Temporary road closure to begin Wednesday in Summerville

Summerville, SC (WCBD) – We have a Count on 2 Traffic Alert for some drivers in the town of Summerville.

Holiday Drive will be closed at the new Bear Island Road intersection while construction crews deliver materials needed for the road project.

The temporary road closure begins Wednesday August 14th through Friday August, 16 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Residents on Avonshire Dr. and Cranston Ln. are encouraged to use Cotton Hope Lane to get around the closure.

The extension will connect North Main Street to North Maple Street, providing another way for drivers to get to the Nexton Interchange.

Construction is expected to last about 15 months