The 10th annual Birthday Party 4 Jesus lives on this Christmas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Without Walls Ministry’s Birthday Party 4 Jesus will look a little different this year as it usually involves thousands gathering for a food and toy giveaway at the Citadel. But for the 1st Christmas in 10 years, the celebratory giveaway will not be at Hagood Stadium but rather spread out across the Lowcountry community.

With 2 days until what is typically the community’s largest yearly giveaway and in unprecedented times, Hagood Stadium is quiet.

Gordon Cashwell, the Director of Without Walls Ministry, said each year they get calls asking if they will continue their giveaway tradition. Cashwell explained that they have received countless inquiries as the need this year seems much greater.

With large gatherings still deemed unsafe during the pandemic, the Birthday Party 4 Jesus will transform into 5 smaller community-based giveaways. It is asked that masks are worn by participants, and masks will be provided for those who do not have one.

One is going to be at Gadsen Green Housing Project, right near the stadium in case people come to the stadium, we can tell them to walk over there at the playground. Another one is going to be at Ridgeview Manor at the office there, another one is going to be at the corner of Stewart and America Street at a parking lot over there. There’s gonna be one in Russelldale and Rebecca Street and there’ll be one on Remount Road. Gordon Cashwell, Director of Without Walls Ministry

Still gifting food and wrapped presents, Cashwell said they are still looking for more bicycles and blankets to be donated ahead of Christmas Day. Items can be dropped off or arranged to be picked up on Christmas Eve from 9:00 to 5:00 at St. Marks United Methodist Church in West Ashley.

The event also needs more volunteers for each location on Christmas Day. Volunteers will be required to wear a mask during the entirety of the gifting process.

