The 12th Annual Charleston Basket Brigade kicks off

NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – With thanksgiving nearing, the Charleston Basket Brigade is kicking off their mission to feed 3,500 families this holiday.

Volunteers began their day by unloading trucks full of donated non-perishables and ended it by constructing the boxes that on Tuesday, nearly 500 volunteers will place meals into.

Those volunteers will reconvene from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. to assemble and deliver the donated and boxed food. Every box is said to have the same exact ingredients: a 10-12 pound frozen turkey, 2 cans of green beans, 2 cans of corn, a can of yams, marshmallows, cranberry sauce, roll and a pumpkin pie.

As for where that food is going to, Pam Hartley, the Co-founder of the Charleston Basket Brigade says it’s to family homes, schools, churches, and United Way.

These 3,500 meals are going all throughout the Lowcountry, so all three counties and every recipient that gets a meal is truly a family in need. Pam Hartley, Co-founder of the Charleston Basket Brigade

Hartley also tells us just how important a thanksgiving meal, really is for those 21,000 people being served.

It’s super important for families to gather around the table every year and be thankful and grateful. And that’s really what our charity does is provides meals for families to prepare for themselves in their homes and to all come together and give thanks. Pam Hartley, Co-founder of the Charleston Basket Brigade

If you’re interested in helping with the Charleston Basket Brigade’s mission but are unable to volunteer your time, it costs only $30 to feed a family. You can make that donation by going to the Charleston Basket Brigade’s website.