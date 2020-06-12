“The accident isn’t the end”: paralyzed man becomes world champion archer

When you drive past Faith Assembly of God in Summerville, the last thing you expect to see is a world champion hard at work.

Tucked away behind the church, Ben Thompson shoots his arrows.

Isolated.

Focused.

Each shot hitting the target again and again.

It’s a process he’s done for a decade, which is where his story starts – on a day it nearly ended.

“Cut off by another car. Never saw her,” says Thompson.

A motorcycle accident caused Thompson to become paralyzed from the chest down.

“The initial shock of you have nothing below your chest and you can’t feel anything below your chest and that’s just the way it’s going to be. It’s a problem, let’s solve it,” says Thompson.

So he picked up archery, determined to create normalcy through sport.

“I can shoot archery against anybody right? I can shoot archery against my brother. I can shoot archery against you, doesn’t matter. Which I like. I like to be able to stand on the same line and the guy in front of me is perfectly able-bodied shooting too. It’s more meaning-full to me,’ says Thompson.

It became more than a hobby.

He practiced hour after hour, shot after shot, year after year.

Eventually finding himself at the 2019 World Archery Para Championships in the Netherlands.

“In the finals, it just clicked. The shots, they just….I wasn’t thinking….they were just breaking perfect. I mean, I couldn’t have asked for a better final. To finally get the win you know, you’re like on top of the world. It’s like ‘hey I am actually pretty good at this,” says Thompson.

Like any champion, he’s driven.

But with a sense of humor.

“It’s kind of breezy today too….whew…it’s going to make it tough to show off,” says Thompson with a smile.

While also being hard on himself.

“If it’s not in the middle, it sucks.”

He knows that’s what it takes to stay at the top.

“I’m sitting on the couch and you’re going ‘wait a minute that guy wants to beat me I bet he’s not sitting on the couch.’ So better get out there and practice,” says Thompson.

A lot can change in a decade.

Perspective as much as anything.

November marks 10 years to the day Thompson’s life changed forever.

But when he reflects back, he might not change a thing.

“The people, the teammates, the fun, the trips. Heck I hadn’t even left the United States until archery. Now, I’ve gone all over the place. I think it proves to me the accident isn’t the end. I don’t know. All the things I’ve done, if someone said you can have that or your legs, I don’t know if I’d give it up,” says Thompson.

Due to COVID-19, the archery season was cut short.

Thompson continues to practice behind the church with his eyes set on the Paralympic Games in Tokyo that will now take place in 2021.