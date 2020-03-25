The Citadel 360: A Virtual Tour

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In the wake of university closings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Citadel has introduced The Citadel 360: a new tool that allows prospective students to get a feel for the campus without actually visiting.

The new virtual tour provides an interactive experience by placing the viewer in the center of a panoramic image, and allowing the viewer to navigate a 360 degree view.

Many campus landmarks are already on the website, which is constantly being updated to include more locations.

Click here to take the tour.

