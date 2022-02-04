The Citadel honors first female African American graduates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel honored the first ever female African American graduates from the military college as seven women graduated back in 2002.

“Some of us are business owners, teachers, lawyers, doctors, wives, and mothers. It’s great to see that how we have progressed and we are making our mark on the world,” says Lesjanusar “Sha” Peterson, one of the alumni.

Now, 20 years later the school is celebrating the legacy they have left behind.

“to look back now and see the roads that we have paved for a lot of young women,” says Toshika “Peaches” Hudson-Cannon, one of the alumni.

The Citadel African American Alumni Association honored them with a parade and ceremony. School leaders say this ceremony is already special, but having it during Black History Month shows the progress the school has made throughout the years with cadets on campus.

“Large, it’s huge and powerful. For me it’s personal feeling and I am glad that we have an opportunity to tell this side of the story,” says Tony Dewitt, President of The Citadel African American Alumni Association.

Some of the alumni say they hope to see more progression of African American female cadets on campus.

“I expected to see a lot more faces that look like ours. I hope that in years to come, we will and I hope this will be a steppingstone to see that,” says Dr. Renee E. Hypolite, one of the alumni.

As cadets and alumni look back on their challenges at the school, they say they are grateful to see the core values of The Citadel moving forward.

“I see all these beautiful people out here that are trailblazing just like we are. We paved the way but now they are the future of the citadel,” says Adrienne Watson Crosby, one of the alumni.