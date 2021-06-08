The Citadel planning full capacity for 2021 football season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel Athletic Department on Tuesday announced that the Johnson Hagood Stadium will allow full capacity during the 2021 football season.

The decision was made with local and state health officials.

Director of athletics, Mike Capaccio, said that the Bulldogs “could not be more excited about having all of [their] fans back for the upcoming season.”

Head coach Brent Thompson said that the players “feed off the energy from [the] fans,” so he is hoping to “sell out all six home games this season and continue to create the best atmosphere in the Southern Conference.”

Tickets and ticket packages can be purchased here.

2021 The Citadel Football Schedule

Date Opponent Site

Sept. 2 at Coastal Carolina Conway, S.C.

Sept. 11 Charleston Southern Charleston, S.C.

Sept. 18 North Greenville Charleston, S.C.

Oct. 2 VMI * Charleston, S.C.

Oct. 9 at ETSU * Johnson City, Tenn.

Oct. 16 at Furman * Greenville, S.C.

Oct. 23 Western Carolina * Charleston, S.C.

Oct. 30 Mercer * Charleston, S.C.

Nov. 6 at Samford * Birmingham, Ala.

Nov. 13 Wofford * Charleston, S.C.

Nov. 20 at Chattanooga * Chattanooga, Tenn.

* – Southern Conference game