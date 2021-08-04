The Citadel resuming Friday parades in September

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel on Wednesday announced that the SC Corps of Cadets will resume weekly military review parades beginning September 3 at 3:45 p.m.

Photo right: The Citadel Corps of Cadets parade on King Street, 1981. Photo credit: The Citadel Archives and Museum.



The parades are held at Summerall Field and serve as an opportunity “to inspect the Corps, render honors, preserve tradition, and foster a sense of unity among cadets.”

With the exception of the 2020-21 season hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Citadel has been hosting the weekly parades for 180 years, with them being written into regulations in 1845.

The Citadel Commandant of Cadets, Col. Tom Gordon, USCMC (Ret.), ’91, said the school “looks forward to showcasing the discipline, professionalism, and Espirit de Corps that defines The Citadel when the South Carolina Corps of Cadets resumes the parade schedule in September.”

Click here for the full schedule.