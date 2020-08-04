The Citadel to use new technology to enhance virtual learning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Classrooms at The Citadel are now equipped with new technology to bring the in-class experience to virtual learning.

It’s called swivl. It adds a little something extra to a traditional zoom call.

“What is does is allows us to have face to face classes while still practicing social distance,” said Maria Aselage, an adjunct professor in the Baker School of Business at The Citadel. “And in addition to that, it’s going to give students the experience of being a cadet on campus which is so very important to The Citadel mission.”

The technology is in a small tool called a marker. It contains a microphone. The professor carries the marker around with them and that allows the swivl to rotate and follow them wherever they walk in a classroom.

“I think that’s what makes it real special is that we can walk anywhere. To the back of the class, the front of the class. Either side of the class and the swivl’s going to follow us,” said Aselage.

One cadet at The Citadel has the opportunity to test out the new technology today with Aselage. Typically, Amanda Teague prefers face-to-face instruction, but after testing out the swivl she feels more optimistic about learning virtually.

“It’s more like an actual lecture. Whereas, during spring break, it was just the teacher’s face and it wasn’t very interactive, but just with this tool it’s going to help a lot. It’s going to keep us more engaged as well,” said Teague.

The Citadel is taking more steps to ensure a safe semester for everyone on campus. For more about Operation Fall Return 2020, click here.