The Messina brothers: A house of Gamecock baseball commits

Some of us are lucky enough to have a brother.

Fewer are lucky enough to play a sport with a brother.

Even fewer get to the chance to play Division-1 baseball with them.

Cole and Carson Messina have committed to play baseball at South Carolina, but not without sibling rivalry.

“I’m going to go to Carolina and be better than him,” says younger brother Carson.

“There’s a lot of competitiveness from baseball to who can wash the dishes faster. Few months ago we were playing ping-pong and it got heated and we started hitting each other very aggressively,” says senior Summerville catcher Cole.

And their father Mike, didn’t really love that.

“Oh yeah, they’ve had me pretty fired up at times, but you know it’s all fun. They used to fight over toys and fight over this and that and I’ve literally broke things in half and given them each half of it,” says Mike Messina.

“I mean we wrestle all the time….we wrestled today…we’re always competitive,” says Cole.

But that desire to beat each other might just be the reason they’ve been doing it to everyone else.

“It comes down to who is going to hit better on a daily basis, who’s going to lift more weights. I think we just make each other better,” says Cole.

Cole is entering his senior season with the Green Wave. Carson is entering his first as a freshman.

While both their college destinations are the same, their roads to get there have been anything but.

“I mean throughout high school, I definitely had my struggles and my high periods, but he’s always done his own thing,” says Cole.

“Before this summer and when I committed and all that, it was always ‘hey how’s Cole? All this Cole…Cole..Cole,” says Carson.

“I think that has given him a drive to want to create his own legacy,” says Mike.

Legacies are defined by a name. The Messina brothers forever intertwined by the one they share.

When the day comes that they both take the field together in garnet and black, the name and legacy will come full circle.

“This whole process has been very special for a parent…..so I can’t even imagine what that would be like,” says Mike.

Crazy enough, Cole and Carson have only played on the same team for one weekend in their baseball careers.

In that weekend, Cole hit three homeruns and Carson threw a no-hitter.

Gamecocks fans are hoping for that same magic when they get on campus.