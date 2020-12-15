The PINK House gets decorations stolen ahead of annual Christmas Toy Drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Each year The PINK (People Innovating New Kinships) House in West Ashley puts on a Christmas celebration with the Charleston Fire Department and Santa Claus, but on Monday, their decorations were stolen from their front porch.

Though the PINK House has always been there for the community, on Tuesday, the community got the chance to be there for them.

We pulled out all of our items to go through and see what we have so that we could begin to go through and decorate. We had said yesterday that for our time that we were going to do it. And then that is when we discovered that the majority of the items that we were had placed and were looking to use were no longer here. Rev. Christian King, Founder of the PINK House

From a blow up décor to a nativity set to individual ornaments, everything was taken.

Kim Harmon of Sweet Tea Carolina put the call out on Facebook for Reverend King and the PINK House for any decorations. Less than 24 hours later, crates and bags came filled with decorations from all across the Lowcountry.

But it wasn’t just décor that arrived at their door. It was also volunteers coming from all over to assist in hanging it all up and ultimately allowing their Christmas Toy Drive to go on.

And that in itself has been wonderful. It’s been so reassuring in terms of we can still do what we need to do for the kids, and that collaboration and sense of community is real. Rev. Christian King, Founder of the PINK House

While the organization is no longer asking for additional Christmas décor, they are always looking for individuals to adopt a Blessing Box or Blessing Cooler. The PINK House also requested art products, crafts, and books for the kids who come to them for education and community.

For the house itself, Rev. King said, ‘whatever you would like to share that is your passion. If your passion is doing something with your hands and doing something with your hands, then come over and let’s do that, let’s renovate. We need people to help with our garden, whatever your passion is.’

For more on The PINK House, to contact them, or to assist, click here.