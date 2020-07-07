The realities of working from home; what will offices look like after the pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Many workers want to continue working from home while many companies are also reporting that productivity is up.

A new survey found that nearly 60% of workers think the pandemic has improved how employees are working for the better.

About 1/3 of people believe that physical offices are now a thing of the past. Some people say they look forward to returning to the office.

“Those people that do miss being in their physical office they miss their coworkers the most, followed by some sense of routine, powered by just simply getting out the house,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub.

Consultants are trying to help clients figure out what offices will look like after the pandemic.

You can expect fewer offices and cubicles, more unassigned desks, and more conference rooms and open spaces throughout the space.