The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston ends their bicentennial year with an Order of the Palmetto

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sunday marks the close of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston’s bicentennial anniversary celebration. A special mass was held at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in downtown Charleston to commemorate the milestone.

The commemoration was set to take place last year, but because of the pandemic, celebrations were postponed.

Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone, the Bishop of Charleston said, it was exciting to be able to give everybody a full church and celebrate.

The Catholic Diocese of Charleston was canonically founded on July 11, 1820, by Pope Pius VII.

His Eminence, Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the Archbishop of New York said the church has learned a lot in the past 200 years, but even more so in 2020.

We used to say what you need for mass is bread, wine, and the bible. Now we add the people. His eminence, Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York

His Eminence also noted the difference between northern Catholicism and that of the south. He explained that in the south, Roman Catholicism is more of a choice and a passion.

“Sometimes today, you know we are tempted to get a little down in the dumps and discouraged, you hear bad news throughout the world, and society, and culture. We even hear bad news about the church, we have to admit that. And then you see the excitement and the passion and the commitment and the generosity of these people.” said his Eminence.

The generosity, not only in the congregation but also the clergy. Bishop Guglielmone was recognized on one of the highest state levels possible for a civilian, he was awarded the Order of the Palmetto.

Lt. Governor Pamela Evette, announcing the award during the celebration. She said the Order of the Palmetto was awarded for Bishop Guglielmone’s efforts in education and service with the Lowcountry as well as with those incarcerated.

An honor, that he said was an extraordinary close to the bicentennial anniversary for the Diocese of Charleston.

Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone said, “I would’ve never thought in a million years that the state would look at me. It’s really not so much an honor for me but an honor for the diocese.”

His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan said now, he can’t wait for the 250th anniversary.