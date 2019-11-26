Thousands of Lowcountry families are given Thanksgiving meal from The Charleston Basket Brigade

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Thousands of Lowcountry families were given the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal from the Charleston Basket Brigade on Tuesday.

This is the 12th year that the Charleston Basket Brigade has gathered community volunteers to assemble meal boxes to go to those in need.

Early Tuesday morning, hundreds of volunteers jumped into assembly lines at the Charleston Area Convention Center filling boxes with canned corn, pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce, a 13lb. frozen turkey— all the essentials for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Packed with love, the boxes go directly to the doorsteps of more than 3,500 tri-county families who need a little help from their neighbor to put a Thanksgiving spread on the table.



Co-founder of the Charleston Basket Brigade, Pam Hartley, says it wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers and donated food.

“Together we come together and make this happen. This is a charity for the community by the community…for these kind people to come together and make a difference.”

The meal boxes were all delivered tuesday morning and afternoon to the families who need them.

