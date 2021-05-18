Tidelands Health partnering with GCSD to offer pop-up vaccination clinics for the community

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Tidelands Health is attempting to make it more convenient for students, parents and community members to get a COVID-19 vaccine by offering pop-up clinics at high schools in the area.

They will partner with Georgetown County School District to host four vaccination clinics over the next four weeks to administer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 and older.

A completed consent form is required for anyone under 16 and to be vaccinated students must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

“These vaccination events will offer residents throughout Georgetown County another convenient and accessible way to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer at Tidelands Health. “Offering the vaccine at area high schools is especially convenient for those ages 12 to 15, who just became eligible last week for the Pfizer vaccine. We are eager to hit the road to take this lifesaving vaccine to those who haven’t yet been able to receive it.”

The vaccination clinics are as followed:

Thursday, May 20, 4-6 p.m., Carvers Bay High School, 13002 Choppee Road, Hemingway

Thursday, May 27, 4-6 p.m., Andrews High School, 12890 County Line Road, Andrews

Thursday, June 3, 4-6 p.m., Georgetown High School, 2500 Anthuan Maybank Drive, Georgetown

Thursday, June 10, 4-6 p.m., Waccamaw High School, 2412 Kings River Road, Pawleys Island

In addition to the events at the high schools, Tidelands Health continues to offer the COVID-19 vaccine at its three regional vaccination sites in Georgetown, Murrells Inlet and Myrtle Beach.

Appointments are available at the regional vaccination sites by scheduling online at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine or by calling 1-833-6-MYSHOT. Walk-ins are also welcome.