Tiny Heart: The story before the movie

MOUNT PLEASANT S.C. (WCBD) – It’s a tiny book, that the authors, and the community of Mount Pleasant believe to have a big impact.

The dream behind is going to become real. Mark Schaper, Co-author of Tiny Heart

Mark Schaper, the co-author of Tiny Heart, a short novel based in Charleston says his plans for the book he co-wrote with his wife are just beginning. Though the premise for the book all started with an idea, and not a dream—it’s become one.

December 6th, 2016 I was laying in bed next to my wife, and I’m not dreaming because I’m not asleep, and it was like this idea literally just came to me. Mark Schaper, Co-author of Tiny Heart

It was with the help of his wife, Nadia, that they got to the name, Tiny.

I originally called the girl Lilly, like she was some girl from the forest that type of thing. And she was like call her tiny, I was like…tiny? Tiny? I said give me a couple of hours, I gotta chew on this, I gotta think on it. And I came back and I said lets go with it. Mark Schaper, Co-author of Tiny Heart

The story goes on to say that Tiny woke up one morning as just 6 inches tall, unsure as to how — she now has to assess how she fits into the big world. Through the assistance of kindhearted man, she takes a trip to learn how things have been, and how they will be.

But to Schaper, he says the main takeaway is no matter the difference, no one should be judged.

We need to look more inside than outside and that’s really what’s at the center of the story. That we need to be more focused on who a person is, rather than what they are. Mark Schaper, Co-author of Tiny Heart

After the book came a soundtrack. Written by Schaper and composed by Dave Landeo, the CD, Songs From My Tiny Heart, included local artists such as: Dusty Bryant, Josh Hughett, Emily Curtis, and Christy Landeo.

The Schaper’s next step is heading for the big screen.

Really, we wanted to use the CD as kind of an icebreaker. Sometimes it’s easier to just pop in a CD, rather than take the time to read the book. Mark Schaper, Co-author of Tiny Heart

Wanting to keep the story local, the husband and wife duo hope to utilize the Lowcountry for their shooting location, and Charlestonions for cast and crew. Saying that that even have a special part in the book, and screenplay that includes a very prominent figure with the RiverDogs.

Everything will be local, including, hopefully—Bill Murray. Mark Schaper, Co-author of Tiny Heart

As for why the Schapers want to make a movie?

They say, it’s to give back to the community that’s always been there for them.

There are certain movies that stick in your mind and when you think of them—you smile. Right, you’re like wow. So that that’s the reason for wanting to make the movie, to make a difference. Mark Schaper, Co-author of Tiny Heart

Though the book, soundtrack, and screenplay have all been written, the Tiny Heart Movie Project is still looking for investors.

The ‘tiny’ story behind Tiny Heart:

