Tips for smooth travels during the holidays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport is gearing up for a very busy next few weeks.

Executive Director and CEO, Paul G. Campbell Jr., said that the number of people flying has increased in 2019, and he expects December to be the same.

It will be busy, so we encourage passengers to plan ahead and arrive early for their flights. Let us know if we can help in any way.” Campbell

To assist in the preparation, Charleston International Airport has compiled a list of tips that will help ensure smooth travels.

Tip #1 – Arrive early

Leave plenty of time to park, check in, and go through the security checkpoint. Remember, you may be asked to remove electronic devices bigger than a cell phone from carry on luggage. Those items must be screened separately.

Tip #2 – Prepare for lines

Check your flight status with your airline before coming to the airport. If there is inclement weather in Charleston or elsewhere in the country, your flight could be delayed or cancelled. Arrive at the airport 90 minutes to two hours before scheduled departure. It is a good idea to download your airline’s mobile app and enable updates.

Tip #3 – Park it

If parking at the airport, remember spaces fill fast during the holidays. Arrive early. The seasonal remote parking is open when both the surface lot and parking deck are full. When the remote parking is in use, shuttle service to the terminal is available from that lot. Payment in the remote lot is by credit or debit card only. No cash.

Tip #4 – Wrap later

Wrapped gifts are allowed, however, if packages prompt an alarm during a security screening, TSA agents will open them. Ship your gifts or wrap them at your destination.