Tips to keep your energy bill low while working from home

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – According to Wallet Hub, South Carolina is the 5th Highest State for Energy Consumption per Customer, and with more people working and now even schooling from home, that rating could continue to rise.

Representatives with Dominion Energy said that when it comes to saving money on your energy bill, it all starts at your thermostat.

After high heat indexes the past month, Paul Fischer with Dominion Energy said that customers will see the resulting spike in their bills.

The best thing to do to keep ahead of that is to keep that thermostat on these really really warm Lowcountry days at 78. We recommend 78—of course every degree you can accommodate or go above 78—you’re going to see some additional savings in your bill. Paul Fischer, Dominion Energy

Another way to save is by replacing your air filters once a month and keeping bedroom doors and other interior doors open. Fischer said this will keep air moving throughout the house and will help your A/C unit work more efficiently. Shutting these doors will restrict that air flow and cause the unit to work harder.

As for working and schooling from home—Fischer has a big tip to keep your electronics in check.

Plug them into a central power strip. A central power strip is going to give you the ability at the end of the evening when you finally head off to bed to go ahead and turn that power strip off and it’s going to save you some energy in the overnight hours because modern day electronics even if they are switched off are going to consume in sort of a standby mode small amounts of energy. Paul Fischer, Dominion Energy

The energy company also advised to be wary of phone scams that they said are on the rise. According to Fischer, the company does not call customers and ask for an immediate payment whether that is through a credit card or a pre-paid card.

He added that scammers typically will call during the middle of the day or during a busy time for your business to offset the customers. If you’re concerned, simply hang up and call their verified phone line.

If you’ve been impacted by COVID-19 and are having a hard time paying your bills, Fischer said they are able to accommodate if more time is needed to pay by granting extensions. He went on to say, ‘If you have a larger balance that you’re working to get down, we have payment plans available—we have budgeting tools month-to-month available to customers as well. That’s gonna allow them to pay a set amount each month and we can also help customers find energy assistance.’

