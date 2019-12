BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The town of Bluffton, S.C. announced that town offices will close early on Thursday so that employees are able to attend the vigil for 5-year-old Ameer Frazier.

Frazier died Saturday in a tragic accident following the town’s Christmas Parade.

The public vigil will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Eagle’s Field in Bluffton.

According to a press release, the public is invited to attend.