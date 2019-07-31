Town of Kingstree employees arrested

Kingstree, SC (WCBD) – Kingstree Police say two town employees are in custody Wednesday night.

Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division arrested 48-year-old Betty Eaddy and 46-year-old Sallica Williams on Monday.

Eaddy is a former Kingstree Water Department employee and is charged with Embezzling Funds.

Williams is a former Kingstree Police Officer and is charged with Misconduct in Office.

The investigation was requested by the Kingstree Police Department, Kingstree Finance Director and the Kingstree Police Department.

Both were booked at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

The cases will be prosecuted by the Third Circuit Solicitor’s Office.