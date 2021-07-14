Town of Summerville’s new partnership with Origin SC starts rent, mortgage, and utility assistance program

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville announces with Origin SC to afford rental, mortgage, and utility assistance to those who qualify and reside within Summerville town limits.

Town of Summerville will implement the “Summerville Home to Stay” program with assistance from Origin SC to provide intake, processing, and approval services.

A resolution to authorize Mayor Ricky Waring to sign an agreement between the Town and Origin SC at council meeting on July 8.

The partnership comes after numerous town residents faced financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic – This service is part of the Community Development Block Grant program, funded through the federal aid bill, CARES Act.

Applicants may be eligible for up to six months of funding at a maximum amount of $7,500.

Funds cannot be attained with other federally funded disaster assistance for the same purpose and assistance period.

Households must have no more than 80 percent area median income based on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development income guidelines.

Applications are open on a first come-first served basis beginning Friday, July 16.

Those interested in applying need to visit OriginSC.org/Homeless-Prevention to confirm residency in the town of Summerville. Applications will be accepted by contacting the Origin SC hotline at (843) 628-2301 – the hotline closes on July 18.

Those with any questions should contact Josette Lee-Pearson with Origin SC at (843) 628-1291 or P.J. Harbert, Town of Summerville Grants Writer, at (843) 851-4234.