Lanes reopen at Exit 199 after officials clear scene of early morning collision

UPDATE: Officials have cleared the scene and lanes have reopened to traffic.

Still no update on injuries reported.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Transportation is reporting an accident on I-26 EB at Exit 199 that is causing delays this morning.

According to officials, the collision is reported with injuries and has closed the exit ramp at Exit 199.

Officials are working to clear the scene, but backups have begun in the area. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

