TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews clear scene of vehicle fire on I-26 EB

UPDATE: Officials have cleared the scene of the vehicle fire incident.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a vehicle fire on I-26 E that has closed an exit ramp.

Officials are on the scene working to clear the ramp at Exit 211 where a vehicle fire has caused a lane closure.

No word on any injuries or the cause of the fire at this time. Drivers should avoid the area until the scene clears.

This is a developing story.

