GREAT SMOKEY MOUNTAINS, N.C. (WSPA) – Multiple trails and campsites are closed due to a wildfire in the Great Smokey Mountains.

According to the National Park Service, the trails and campsites closed around 4:30 p.m. Saturday due to wild fire activity near Deep Creek and Newfound Gap Road.

At approximately 1 p.m., park officials said they were notified that a fire south of the park near Cooper Creek was approaching the park boundary. When responding to the fire, Park Rangers found another fire near Stone Pile Gap near the Thomas Divide area.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is leading the efforts to put out the Cooper Creek Fire, NPS said. Bryson City Fire Department is leading the efforts to put out the Thomas Divide Fire Complex.

Park officials said NPS, state and county resources have also responded. An incident command post is located at the Swain County East Elementary School.

The following areas are closed, according to officials:

Backcountry campsites: 46, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60

Deep Creek and Thomas Divide trails from Deep Creek to Newfound Gap Road

Pole Road Creek Trail

Indian Creek Trail

Stone Pile Gap Trail

Deep Creek Horse Bypass Trail

Juney Whank Falls Trail

Deeplow Trail

Fork Ridge Trail

Sunkota Ridge Trail

Martins Gap Trail

Indian Creek Motor Nature Trail

Mingus Creek Trail

Newton Bald Trail

Kanati Fork Trail

Loop Trail

According to NPS, Toms Branch Road near Deep Creek is also closed and the Deep Creek Campground and Picnic Area are not scheduled to open for the season until April 15.