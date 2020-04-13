Tree falls on house in Ridgeville, home owner recounts experience

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two homes were directly hit with fallen trees from today’s storms this morning—one home owner is speaking out on the experience.

For Amanda Murdaugh, it was something she had heard as a child growing up, but never thought she’d need to use—until today

I just knew to go to the most stable point in my home, which was in the very middle—which is under my stairwell. Amanda Murdaugh, Home Owner

She took her son and her dog with her under the stairwell. Saying they hid there until the storm cleared about 15 minutes later.

It was just the scariest part that I didn’t know if I was going to put my son in the dryer or the washer machine or somewhere to keep him safe—was the main goal. But yes, I’m just glad that we made it out safe. Amanda Murdaugh, Home Owner

Having just bought the home and moved into the neighborhood in December, she did not know her neighbors to the extend that she wished she did. Despite this, Murdaugh says the community has already come together, even offering her and her family a place to stay.

So we didn’t really get to know the community yet. I hate that I’m meeting everyone under this circumstance, but everybody is very very nice and humble. Amanda Murdaugh, Home Owner

Leaving us with a final note….

Always take everything seriously, because I never do, I never take storms seriously, I’ve never ever been scared of a storm but now I’m going to be dealthy scared of a storm. Amanda Murdaugh, Home Owner

Murdaugh’s left side of her home, her vehicle, and her husband’s were all hit by fallen trees. She is now waiting for the insurance company to survey the damage. Praising thanks to God for, “keeping her family alive”.

