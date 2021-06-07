Trident Cancer Center celebrates 35 years, honors National Cancer Survivors Day

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Cancer Center is celebrating over 30 years of treating cancer patients. The 35th anniversary celebration is in conjunction with National Cancer Survivors Day, which was on June 6th.

“I think working alongside patients fighting cancer is unlike any other experience in a hospital. You truly get to see what the words “hope”, “inspiration” and “faith” look like,” said Dr. Autumn Shobe, a breast surgeon at Trident Health.

Trident Cancer Center treats more than 600 new patients every year with a variety of cancers. Last year, more than 12,000 radiation treatments were performed at the center.

In celebration of the 35th anniversary and National Cancer Survivors Day, more than 60 patients will be joined by oncologists and physicians to take a moment to reflect on how cancer has impacted the lives of so many.

“We work very hard every day to demonstrate to our patients that we care for them and want to support them during their cancer journey,” said Chrystal Wilson, the director of the Trident Cancer Center.

