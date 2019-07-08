Trident Medical Center is preparing for it’s final baby delivery

North Charleston, SC – Today is the last day for women’s and children’s services at Trident Medical Center. Since opening it’s doors in 1975, the hospital has delivered 69,782 as of May of 2019.
Summerville and Trident Medical Centers’ newborn staff physicians and services are officially combine at Summerville Medical Center.
“Housed at one campus, our team will continue to grow the care we provide our Lowcountry moms and babies,” according to statement from Summerville Medical Center.
At Trident, the plan is to convert the second floor, where the Mother/Baby and Labor & Delivery Units are currently, into rooms that increase access to care for our heart, lung, brain and orthopedic patients.
Summerville Medical Center’s new women’s and children’s unit features:
- Two-story patient tower with 30 private postpartum rooms
- Beautiful birthing suites that provide new families a welcoming space to bond with their baby
- Level II neonatal ICU (NICU) with specially trained physicians and nurses to care for our sickest babies
- Emergency Department OB suite
- C-section suite
- State of the art technology that provides our patients with the comforts of home and the highest quality care including 55″ Apple TVs in each patient room; NICView, which allows families to watch their newborn in our NICU anytime, anywhere and on any electronic device through a 24/7 secure portal; wireless fetal monitoring that allows mom to be comfortable and mobile during labor; and more.
- HUGS Baby Safety security that ensures our babies are protected 24/7 during their hospital stay with unique tamper-proof tags.