Trident Medical Center lighting up pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center on Thursday will kickoff Breast Cancer Awareness Month by lighting up pink.

The third annual Pink Lights event will last throughout the month of October “as a reminder of the progres that’s been made in the fight against breast cancer.”

The lights also serve as a glowing reminder for women to schedule their mammograms.

Trident Health performed over 27,000 mammograms last year, and has five 3D mammography units across three locations. They are able to provide day-of test results.