CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center will glow pink and host its inaugural Boogie for Breast Cancer Awareness event in October.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

During October, Trident Medical Hospital will light up pink for breast cancer awareness. Lighting the building pink has been a tradition of the hospital for five years.

According to Trident Medical Center, the center will host its inaugural Boogie for Breast Cancer Awareness event on October 8.

Boogie for Breast Cancer Awareness event will celebrate breast cancer survivors and urge the importance of regular mammograms.

The event will feature music, drawings, survivor stories, refreshments, and North Charles Fire Department’s pink firetruck.

“Wear pink and come ready to move to the groove,” Sandy Ariale, Trident Breast Center manager said. “We’ll celebrate survivors and be inspired by the memories of those who courageously fought the fight.”

The inaugural event will take place on October 8 at Trident’s Medical Arts Building from 10 a.m. to noon.