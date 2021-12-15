Trident Medical Center’s open-heart surgery program ranks in top 10% across US, Canada

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center announces on Tuesday its earning of a second consecutive highest rating for its open-heart surgery program from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS).

The designation ranks Trident Medical Center in the Top 10% of participating hospitals in the United States and Canada based on coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) procedure outcomes.

“To earn the STS’s highest ranking for the second consecutive year during the time COVID dominated healthcare is a testament to our focus on providing high-quality care to patients needing increasingly complex medical care,” says surgeon James Benner, M.D.

Benner is a surgeon with Palmetto Cardiovascular and Thoracic Associates Trident Health.

Via Trident Health

“For open-heart surgery patients in the Lowcountry and beyond who need a CABG procedure the rating means the care they receive at Trident Medical Center is among the best of the best,” Benner says.

Cardiothoracic surgeon Karen Gersch, MD, FACS, FACC is also with Palmetto Cardiovascular and Thoracic Associates Trident Health.

“The recognition is truly an indication of exceptional teamwork and the team’s consistent attention to detail in every case,” Gersch says. “Dr. Benner and I are the lead surgeons, but there’s a large group of other physicians and clinicians who share in this success.