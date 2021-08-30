Trident Technical College offering podcasting courses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Technical College on Monday announced a series of podcasting courses set to begin in September of 2021.

The courses are available through the college’s Film, Media, and Visual Arts department. Both students and non-students can enroll in the noncredit Workforce Training courses.

Students will learn about recording gear, software, hosting, and building a podcast from the ground up.

Glenn seal, Dean of Trident’s Film Media, and Visual Arts department, explained that the courses “offer students the opportunity to engage with a media professional in person,” which is helpful “since podcasting requires some initial technical training.”

Veteran radio broadcaster Bill West has been tapped as the instructor for the two new courses.

Podcasting Level 1 – Podcasting Basics will be offered from September 28 to October 5 or November 9 through 16. Each class will meet on Tuesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Podcasting Level 2- Next Step Podcasting will be offered from October 12 through 19 or November 30 to December 7. Each class will meet on Tuesdays from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Each course costs $189. Click here to register.