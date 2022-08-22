CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Longtime Trident United Way President and CEO Chloe Knight Tonney is making plans to step down in September.

The years-long leader of the large organization is retiring after 35 years in philanthropy.

“With 17 years of experience at the National Foundation for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Chloe served in the nonprofit sector through five pandemics,” said Board Chair Wendy Kopp. “She was the ideal leader to steer Trident United Way through COVID-19. We are incredibly grateful for her steadfast leadership and commitment to the Tri-County over the last several years.”

Tonney’s achievements with Trident United Way include a nearly 10% increase in revenue and raising more than $500,000 during a single event for COVID-19 funding.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve the Tri-County alongside our extremely talented and dedicated board members, staff, partners, and volunteers,” Tonney said. “This team has built a strong roadmap for the future. As we refresh our strategic plan, the timing is well-aligned to identify a new leader who will bring Trident United Way into its next era of impact and achievement.”

Bradley R. Davis was announced as the Trident United Way’s interim president and CEO – he assumed duties Monday.



Tonney’s retirement is effective September 15.



