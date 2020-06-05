Trista Sunshine Company: spreading joy with hand-sewn creations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trista Kutcher is the founder and CEO of ‘Trista Sunshine Company.’ With her hand-sewn designs and contagious smile; the name could not be more fitting.

“I just wanted to get out there, show the love, and share my company. It makes me feel special inside, and I’m just so happy,” says Kutcher.

The Lowcountry native started sewing bags, dog bandanas and headbands with buttons for face masks. She was recently recognized by Michael’s Arts and Crafts as a #differencemaker in their latest campaign.

“I love to show them what I’m made of and I like to make things. I just love sewing, sewing is my life,” she says.





A recent partnership with Michael’s Barkery on Daniel Island has opened a new and exciting door for Trista Sunshine Company. Today, her products made a grand debut in their pet spa and boutique.

Kutcher was overjoyed to watch her creations hit the shelves for the first time ever. “This is so awesome right now, I’m so happy!” she says.

Michael’s Barkery’s owners, Scott and Karen Patrohay, are passionate about providing opportunities for individuals with learning disabilities. The idea for the business began with their son, Michael.

Michael is a huge lover of animals, especially their dog Sunshine. His school project of making dog treats turned into the inspiration behind Michael’s Barkery.

“I think our main mission is to let everyone know that everyone has worth, value and strengths. That’s what we’re trying to showcase here. People just like Trista can really do amazing things when given the opportunity,” she says.

Teaming up with Trista Sunshine Company has already been a perfect fit. After a successful day, everyone is excited for the future. For more on Trista Sunshine Company click here. For more on Michael’s Barkery, click here.