CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting a two-day hiring event to fill full- and part-time openings at Charleston International Airport (CHS).

During the hiring sessions, interested applicants will learn the duties of a Transportation Security Officer (TSO), and Security Support Assistant (SSA), be provided with application assistance and computer-based testing, and be interviewed for a position.

There will also be information presented about federal employment benefits including paid leave and health care plans, 401k coverage, and more.

Pay starts at $17.75 per hour and the TSA is paying a recruitment incentive of $500 to new hires upon starting with TSA and $500 after one year of service.

The hiring event will be held Tuesday, November 15, and Wednesday, November 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Charleston Airport located at 5265 International Boulevard.

To learn more, visit jobs.tsa.gov.