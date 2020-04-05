Turbo Tax launches free stimulus registration product

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Turbo Tax has launched a free stimulus registration product.

The product is meant to help consumers register with the IRS easily to get their stimulus checks.

It can soon be accessed through the Turbo Tax Stimulus Center.

Users will have to answer a few questions, choose if they want their check to be sent by direct deposit or mqail.

Approximately 10 million Americans do not have a requirement to file a tax return, so the Stimulus Registration Product serves as an alternative connection with the IRS.