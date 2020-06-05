Turning Page Bookshop helping to turn the page on racism

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Social media posts have been circulating nationally to support black-owned bookshops—one of those happens to be in Goose Creek.

Turning Page Bookshop recently celebrated their one-year anniversary and is the only African American-owned bookshop in the state of South Carolina. In the past 12 days, VaLinda Miller, the owner of Turning Page Bookshop, said she had received calls and orders from Connecticut to Brazil asking for book recommendations on educating themselves and their peers on the reasons behind the recent civil unrest.

New York, California, Miami, all over the world people have been reaching out to the bookstore. I’m so grateful for it, I’m thankful for it, but it’s very bittersweet because of why they’re supporting me. VaLinda Miller, Owner Turning Page Bookshop

Miller said she’s never understood why the support for her business and other black businesses has not always been there. But nonetheless, Miller is continuing on in providing those the tools they need to better understand racism.

When people come to say I want to the book on racism—because you know we have so many, I also try to recommend another type of book for them to read. Because if you’re going to sit there and read a book on racism and just racism, you’re going to learn, but it’s going to become overwhelming. Especially if you never read another book like that. VaLinda Miller, Owner Turning Page Bookshop

The second book Miller recommends is depending on the individual that comes in. She said for some it’s a book on getting out of debt while for others it’s a murder mystery. She went on to say it often takes 4 to 5 books on racism for the best understanding and some time to reflect.

Read the book, take your time reading the book, chew on it. Yah know and have a writing pad and a pencil or pen next to you and write some notes. Cause you’re gonna finish the book whenever you finish, and you’re gonna look back at your notes. And after that, I want you to have a conversation on it with somebody other than the color of your skin. VaLinda Miller, Owner Turning Page Bookshop

Miller added that while it is great to support African American-owned businesses now, it’s even better to always support them.

A list of the Top 10 Anti-Racism books & African American Authored books:

TOP 10 – ANTI-RACISM AUTHOR Also, try these African American authors AUTHOR 1 How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi Ibram X Kendi The Women of Brewster Place Gloria Naylor 2 The Fire Next Time, by James Baldwin The Wedding: A Novel Dorothy West 3 Between the World and Me, by Ta-Nehisi Coates In My Father’s House Ernest Gaines 4 White Fragility:

Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism Robin DiAngelo Billy Albert French AND Michael Eric Dyson 5 Heavy: An American Memoir, Kiese Laymon Dear Martin Nic Stone 6 The New Jim Crow:

Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness Michelle Alexander The City We Became:

A Novel (The Great Cities Trilogy Book 1) N. K. Jemisin N. K. Jemisin 7 So You Want to Talk About Race Ijeoma Oluo The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration Isabel Wilkerson 8 When They Call You a Terrorist:

A Black Lives Matter Memoir Patrisse Khan-Cullors Mama Solves A Murder Nora Deloach 9 Me and White Supremacy:

Combat Racism, Change the World,

and Become a Good Ancestor Layla F. Saad Keep Still (Marti MacAlister Mysteries) Eleanor Taylor Blank 10 Antiracist Baby’ Ibram X Kendi Parable of the Sower Octavia E Butler

