Two men arrested in connection to deadly Orangeburg shooting

Orangeburg, SC (WCBD) – ﻿​The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been charged with a September shooting that later turned fatal.

“We have safer streets with these two removed from society,” the sheriff said.

Benjamin Wright, 30, and Antoine Johnson, 36, are both charged with one count of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Johnson is further charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Bond was deferred to a circuit court judge at later date while the men were formally presented their rights during Friday’s hearing.



Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a Corona Drive location around 6:30 a.m. on September 21 where witnesses said they had seen a woman attempting to get a man into a vehicle. At that point, they stated they heard gunfire and sped off from the area.

Investigators went to the hospital to speak with the witnesses, one of whom had been struck by gunfire.

While investigators were at the hospital, the man who was getting into the car at the shooting scene was brought in. The 34-year-old man later died of his injuries.

Investigators determined Wright and Johnson were the gunmen behind the shooting.

In an earlier shooting, a Coleman Avenue resident reported her home being struck by gunfire.

The home owner said she and her three grandchildren were asleep in the residence when just before midnight they heard shots being fired and the home struck.

Investigators were able to recover a .40 caliber round from a piece of furniture inside the residence.

The home owner nor her grandchildren were injured in that earlier shooting.

Investigators determined Johnson was also the shooter in that case.