Two men arrested in connection to October armed robbery

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has charged two individuals in connection to an armed robbery that took place on October 24th.

Dontell Harling (19) and Jermiez Bostick (17), both of Aiken, have been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy and malicious injury to personal property, according to OSCO.

Bond for Harling was denied for the burglary and armed robbery charges but was reportedly set at $22,000 for the remaining charges.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell issued a warning to the other suspects:

“You can be in the next county or the next country, we’ll be right there with you…Besides these two, we’ve got more in the group identified and warrants in hand. You’re next.”

According to OCSO, two victims reported that they were robbed at gunpoint by a group of 8-10 men.

The victims stated that the group of men arrived at their residence in three separate cars and “made small talk” before pulling weapons on the victims and demanding cash.

According to the report, all of the suspects were armed.

After taking cash from the victims, the suspects retreated to their cars with their guns still pointed at the victims.

Once the suspects had closed the car doors, the report states that the victims ran for cover: one behind a tree, and one into the residence.

The suspects then shot into the residence, according to OCSO.

Sheriff Ravenell reported that there were six people in the residence when the shooting occurred, but “fortunately, no one was injured.”