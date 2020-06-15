Two protests scheduled to honor Emanuel 9 and others

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is finding ways to honor the nine victims of the tragic Mother Emanuel massacre as the fifth-anniversary approaches. The church itself says it’s putting together a remembrance video, but the community is also coming together to honor the Emanuel 9.

So far, at least two peaceful protests are planned.

The first will be hosted by a local advocacy group called CHS Students for Black Lives. The group will meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday June 17th at Marion Square.

From there, protesters will peacefully march two miles circling around downtown and ending back at the square.

The event flyer from CHS Students for Black Lives Facebook page

The organization was started by a group of local teens including Billy Somers.

“The local Black Lives Matter movement, local community leaders and the local chapter of the NAACP…we’re all working together to get this going and it’s really starting to pick up,” said Somers.

He and his friends were called to action after seeing recent events in America.

“As time goes on, it’s natural for things to fall out of focus in the media but this issue is just too important for us to let that happen.” Billy Somers, CHS Students for Black Lives

The march will last from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a two-hour break. Then, the group will walk to Mother Emanuel to attend the 9 p.m. memorial event hosted by Pastor Thomas Dixon.

More information about this march can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

Another protest scheduled for this week will be hosted by Emanuel AME Church. The last minute protest was scheduled because the church wanted to make their voices heard.

“In light of everything happening around the world, we felt our voices needed to be heard in the call for justice and demand for action,” said Blondelle Gadsden, a leader at Emanuel AME Church.

On Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., people can gather at the church to participate in the unity rally.

Speakers will be a part of the event and will talk about current issues and how they are impacting the younger generation.

Both events are open to the public and participants are encouraged to wear masks and bring signs.