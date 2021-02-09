Amber Alert: Two-year-old child and dog abducted from hotel in Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Cayce Department of Public Safety and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) on Tuesday announced that an Amber Alert has been issued for two-year-old Carlee Folk who was abducted from the Quality Inn (3020 Charleston Highway).

According to LCSD, the girl was abducted around 8:50 p.m. Authorities say that she was in the car with her dog when an African American man jumped in the car and drove away.

No further description of the man has been offered at this time.

The car is a tan 2003 Lexus sedan with no tags, a taillight out, and a white sticker with three small bears on the back window.

It was last seen near Pine Ridge.

LCSD says that additional details and video will be released soon.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.