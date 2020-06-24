Tyson Foods closing Columbia plant, leaving many unemployed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Tyson Prepared Foods plant will be closing it’s door in August, leaving more than 100 people unemployed.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce announced the closure in Columbia, leaving 146 people out of work.

A Tyson spokesperson said the company decided to move the production plant to a different location. Details on the new location weren’t immediately released.

The company said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic didn’t influence the decision to close the plant.